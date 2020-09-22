Poll Results: Viewers decide if it's acceptable for Louisianians to begin rolling out pumpkins in September

BATON ROUGE - In recent years, the start of Fall signals the start of featuring 'all things pumpkin,' from the beloved pumpkin spice latte to simply decorating one's home with pumpkins.

But not everyone is enamored with the bright winter squash.

WBRZ's Bess Casserleigh, for example, is quoted as saying on air, "If I see a single pumpkin come out in the month of September, I'm going to throw a fit."

On the other hand, Ashley Fruge says she's all for decorating with pumpkins when the mood strikes. On Tuesday, Fruge told her fellow 2une In crew, "I've already decorated my entire mantle in straight-up Halloween. I didn't even wait at all. This weekend, I was in the mood, it got cool. I did it."

While the friendly debate remains ongoing among WBRZ's team, the real question is what our viewers think.

Should Louisianians start decorating and cooking with pumpkins at the official start of Fall in September? Or, should we wait until we're a bit deeper into the season?

Well, viewers took a Tuesday morning poll and settled the matter.

A whooping 59% of those asked felt it's perfectly acceptable to feature pumpkins in September.

On the other hand, 22% of our viewers said it's only alright to go all out with pumpkins if it's cold outside in September.

And, last but not least, were the 13% of viewers who sided with Bess Casserleigh in her decided stance against Louisianians featuring pumpkins in September.

More thoughts on this highly important issue can be politely debated in this article's comment section.