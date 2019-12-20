Poll: Most in US frustrated over presidential race

WASHINGTON - A majority of Americans say they're frustrated, angry - or both - with the 2016 presidential election. That's according to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.



The poll finds most Americans aren't feeling hopeful about the race, and half feel helpless. Majorities of Americans want more focus on issues that are important to them, starting with health care, Social Security, education, terrorism and homeland security.



The survey found that apathy isn't the problem. Eighty-six percent of Americans are paying at least some attention to the race.



The issues Americans care most about? Health care ranks first, with 81 percent listing that as very or extremely important. Others include Social Security, education, terrorism and homeland security. Crime and economic growth rank higher than immigration.