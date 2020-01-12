Latest Weather Blog
POLL: Joe Burrow's Heisman moment
Joe Burrow's Heisman resume is unquestionable: 5,208 yards, 55 passing touchdowns, and the leader of an undefeated LSU football team.
But his record-breaking season does leave enough room for one question. What was his Heisman Moment?
Was it when he threw a 61 yard touchdown pass to convert a 3rd and 17, and clinch LSU's first ranked win of the year in Texas?
Or maybe the countless clutch conversions against Bama, when he lead the Tigers to their first win over the Crimson Tide in eight years?
Or was it the insane play against Georgia in the SEC championship, where he shook countless defenders and launched a 71 yard pass to Justin Jefferson?
YOU DECIDE.
POLL TIME: What play(s) was Joe Burrow’s ultimate “Heisman moment”— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) January 12, 2020
We’ll have the results during @wbrz pregame coverage tomorrow from 4-7
