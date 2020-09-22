Poll: It may be the first day of Fall, but is it really time to go all out for pumpkins?

BATON ROUGE - In recent years the start of Fall meant the beginning of 'all things pumpkin,' from the beloved pumpkin spice latte to simply decorating one's home with pumpkins.

But not everyone is enamored with the bright winter squash.

WBRZ's Bess Casserleigh, for example, is quoted as saying on air, "If I see a single pumpkin come out in the month of September, I'm going to throw a fit."

On the other hand, Ashley Fruge says she's all for decorating with pumpkins when the mood strikes you, saying, "I've already decorated my entire mantle in straight-up Halloween. I didn't even wait at all. This weekend, I was in the mood, it got cool. I did it."

While the friendly debate remains ongoing among WBRZ's team, the real question is what our viewers think.

Do you think Louisianians should start decorating and cooking with pumpkins at the official start of Fall in September? Or, should we wait until we're a bit deeper into the season?

Click here to take the poll and let us know!