Poll: Americans concerned most over China's economic power

WASHINGTON - A new survey finds that China's economic muscle remains a more serious concern for Americans than security threats posed by cyber attacks and the Asian nation's growing military power.



The survey was released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center ahead of a U.S. state visit this month by China's President Xi Jinping. Differences between the world powers have sharpened over hacking allegations and China's island-building in the South China Sea.



The poll finds that 54 percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of China, and that negative views run much higher among Republicans than Democrats. But overall, eight out of 10 Americans see serious problems with China on several key economic, security and social issues.



The survey was conducted before June revelations of a massive hack into U.S. federal personnel records.