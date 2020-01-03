Politician who urged citizens not to drive drunk is arrested for drunk driving

Brian Kolb Photo: BBC

NEW YORK - A politician who wrote a column for his local newspaper, warning residents not to drink and drive was arrested for driving drunk only a week later.

Brian Kolb is the top Republican in the New York State Assembly, and according to BBC World News, he crashed his state-issued car into a ditch on New Year's Eve while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kolb issued a public apology for the incident, saying, "This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it."

"There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret."

Kolb wrote his column during National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month (December).

Part of the column advises, "Drunk driving is not only dangerous to the driver, but to vehicle passengers, bystanders and other drivers."

"By thinking ahead and coming up with a plan before imbibing, many regrettable situations can be avoided."