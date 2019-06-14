88°
Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride

1 hour 53 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, June 14 2019 Jun 14, 2019 June 14, 2019 2:43 PM June 14, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Travis Watkins
WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman who police say was driving drunk will not be cited with a DUI because her vehicle of choice was a toy truck.
  
News outlets quote police as saying that instead they charged 25-year-old Megan Holman with public intoxication.
  
They say they spotted her cruising down the road in a Power Wheels electric toy truck after a caller reported a suspicious person on the street.
  
Officers say she was driving about a mile from her home in Walhalla when they stopped her.
