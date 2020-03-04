Police: Woman walked into club, cut another woman's throat with glass

Shameka Brown Accused of cutting a woman with a shard of glass Photo: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - Police say a woman has been arrested for slashing another woman at a club using a piece of glass.

According to an official report, the incident occurred at a North Street nightclub called Bennie's Bar, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The victim told authorities 29-year-old Shameka Brown, a regular patron of the establishment, was seated near the bar when she suddenly got up and walked across the entire room.

The victim said Brown then crossed the dance floor and approached her, a piece of glass in her hand. Brown then allegedly slid the glass across the victim's throat, cutting her.

The victim told police Brown then stood in front of her, simply staring at her and shaking her head before walking away and eventually exiting the club.

The woman was left with a cut that was five centimeters in length and resulted in nine sutures.

She told police she couldn't be sure exactly why Brown cut her, but assumed it had something to do with a man they both knew.

Police arrested Brown on charges of aggravated second-degree battery.

She was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison with a bond of $30,000.

