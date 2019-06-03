Police: Woman stabbed to death by 13-year-old left in her care

HAMMOND - A 13-year-old was taken into police custody after he allegedly stabbed and killed a woman who was watching over him this past weekend.

According to the Hammond Police Department, 30-year-old Cierra Miller was found suffering from stab wounds to her neck and head early Sunday morning at an address on South Scanlan Street.

Emergency responders tried to render first aid, but Miller died from her injuries.

The investigation led officers to identify the teen, who was in Miller's care the preceding evening, as a suspect. He was apprehended at his home in Albany with assistance from Albany Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to the Hammond Police Department and then transported to a juvenile detention center. He's charged with second-degree murder.