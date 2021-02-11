47°
Police: Woman shot to death on Plank Road Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of a woman found shot on Plank Road late Thursday morning.
The shooting was first reported around 10:30 a.m. on Plank Road near Cannon Street. Police identified the victim as Dakayla Bailey, 31.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available.
