Police: Woman shot to death on Plank Road Thursday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of a woman found shot on Plank Road late Thursday morning. 

The shooting was first reported around 10:30 a.m. on Plank Road near Cannon Street. Police identified the victim as Dakayla Bailey, 31. 

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. 

