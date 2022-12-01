49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Woman shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon

3 hours 31 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, December 01 2022 Dec 1, 2022 December 01, 2022 3:24 PM December 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on Shelley Street, just off Scenic Highway.

Trending News

No other details about the shooting were immediately available. This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days