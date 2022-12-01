49°
Police: Woman shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on Shelley Street, just off Scenic Highway.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available. This is a developing story.
