85°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Woman's body found inside trunk of car Friday
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a body found inside the trunk of a vehicle in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday afternoon.
BRPD confirmed its homicide unit was called to Adams Avenue near N 20th around 4:30 p.m. Authorities say the body is that of woman, but her manner of death is unclear.
No further details are available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents scrambling for sandbags ahead of Barry's landfall
-
Ascension officials opening Lamar Dixon Expo Center as storm shelter
-
Morgan City braces for Barry
-
EBR officials plan to file lawsuit over Iberville aquadams, fear it could...
-
Airmed responding to major crash on Airline Highway; children reportedly ejected from...