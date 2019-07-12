Police: Woman's body found inside trunk of car Friday

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a body found inside the trunk of a vehicle in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday afternoon.

BRPD confirmed its homicide unit was called to Adams Avenue near N 20th around 4:30 p.m. Authorities say the body is that of woman, but her manner of death is unclear.

No further details are available at this time.