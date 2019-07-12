87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Woman's body found inside trunk of car Friday

2 hours 5 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 July 12, 2019 4:50 PM July 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a body found inside the trunk of a vehicle in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday afternoon.

BRPD confirmed its homicide unit was called to Adams Avenue near N 20th around 4:30 p.m. Authorities say the body is that of woman, but her manner of death is unclear.

No further details are available at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days