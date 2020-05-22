Police: Woman runs over neighbor following drunken dispute

Angela Gillard

BATON ROUGE - Earlier this month, a woman was arrested for running someone over in her car following a drunken dispute.

According to an official with the Baton Rouge Police Department, 48-year-old Angela Gillard got into a spat with several of her neighbors on a Tuesday (May 3), accusing them of "messing around" with her husband.

One of the neighbors, a 58-year-old woman, told police she chose to ignore Gillard's accusations because Gillard appeared to be drunk.

But police say the seemingly one-sided argument didn't end there.

The following morning, as the aforementioned neighbor was sitting outside of her home, around 7:25 a.m. Gillard allegedly got behind the wheel of her 2005 Mazda Tribute, backed down their one-way street and then pulled forward, towards the woman.

Police say Gillard intentionally ran over her neighbor, leaving the woman with a broken leg and causing the partial destruction of a nearby residence. According to an affidavit, when Gillard used her car to hit the woman, the impact also destroyed the wall of a home.

Gillard was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder as well as criminal damage to property.