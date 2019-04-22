Police: Woman kidnapped outside Baton Rouge Walmart, robbed at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a pair who allegedly abducted a woman after they convinced her to give them a ride from a local store, police announced Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the woman was outside the Walmart at Cortana Place on March 5 when she was approached by the suspects, a man and woman. After they convinced the victim to give them a ride, the man pulled out a gun and forced the victim to drive to various locations, including what appears to be a bank, in order to obtain cash.

After the two robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash, they ordered the victim to drop them off in the O'Neal Lane area.

The victim survived the ordeal unharmed, police said.

Anyone who can help identify the male suspect, seen on surveillance cameras, is asked to contact police at (225)389-3845.