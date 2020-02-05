Police: Woman held victim at gunpoint, beat her, and shattered her $600 iPhone

Jasmyne McCray

BATON ROUGE - Police say a woman has been arrested for allegedly holding another woman at gunpoint, beating her, and destroying her $600 cell phone.

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 16 outside of a North Marque Ann Drive home around 12:50 a.m. when Jasmyne Victoria McCray and another individually allegedly approached the victim from behind with a black semi-automatic pistol and ordered her to put her hands in the air.

The victim told Baton Rouge Police she did as told and was next ordered to empty her pockets, which she also did.

After taking her iPhone out of her pocket, the victim says McCray punched her in the head several times.

According to a police report, the victim fought back in an attempt to protect herself and accidentally dropped her phone.

At this point, the victim said the person accompanying McCray fled, but McCray stayed to fight.

The victim said, as she and McCray continued to brawl, McCray grabbed the fallen iPhone and threw it against a brick wall, causing it to shatter.

The victim says McCray then fled the scene.

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police caught up with McCray on Feb. 4; she was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Her charges included armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with use of a firearm, and simple battery.