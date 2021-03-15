Police: Woman fell out of moving vehicle onto I-12

80°
By: Rachel Mipro

DENHAM SPRINGS - A passenger fell out of a vehicle driving along I-12 East in Livingston Parish on Monday. 

According to Denham Springs police, a woman from the Walker area fell out of the vehicle near 4H Club Road. The driver stopped after she fell. The woman was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive, police said. 

It's unclear why the woman fell out of the vehicle. 

Police are still investigating the incident. 

