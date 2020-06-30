Police: Woman donned wigs, face shield before using BB gun to rob guests at L'auberge

BATON ROUGE - In June, Baton Rouge Police and members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in two cases involving an armed robber in L'auberge casino's parking garage.

In each case, female victims were approached by someone in a wig and protective face shield who demanded money at gunpoint.

Authorities with the EBR Sheriff's Office say they were able to comb through video surveillance of the parking garage and identify the robber as 32-year-old Cori Leger.

Investigators say the tape showed Leger slowly drive around the garage in a gray SUV that had no license plate.

Authorities go on to describe watching Leger act in a similar way on two separate occasions; she put on a wig, parked, wandered the garage on foot, and then attempt to rob two women at gunpoint.

According to an affidavit, a robbery attempt on June 23 was successful, but during a second robbery attempt on June 25, the victim began to scream, which sent her would-be attacker (Leger) running.

Investigators say they apprehended Leger in L'auberge's parking garage on Monday (June 29) while she was in the same SUV she'd used during the attempted robberies.

Deputies report that when questioning her, she initially denied any involvement in the robberies.

However, authorities say when they showed her what was captured on surveillance video, Leger admitted that she was the person in the wig.

Investigators say when they searched Leger's vehicle and personal belongings they discovered the gun she'd been using was a realistic BB gun and that she was also in possession of Mace, a stun gun, a black wig, and an orange wig.

Leger was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.