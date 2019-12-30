Police: Woman arrested for multiple shoplifting attempts at Walmart

BATON ROUGE - Police say a woman who was already banned from Walmart for previous shoplifting attempts, tried to steal again before she was apprehended by Walmart security.

According to a police report, Leatha Buckley, 26, tried to walk out of a Baton Rouge Walmart with stolen merchandise and was stopped by the store's Asset Protection personnel.

While completing paperwork related to the incident, Asset Protection personnel discovered that Buckley had allegedly tried to steal from the store on several previous occasions.

Walmart has a policy that after an individual's second incident of theft at any of its stores, security will advise this person verbally, and in writing, that they're no longer permitted on Walmart property, which includes Sam's Club and Murphy's Gas Station.

In accordance with this policy, Buckley's very presence at Walmart was a violation in itself.

Officers with the Baker Police Department arrested Buckley on charges that included simple burglary and theft.

She was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, Dec. 29.