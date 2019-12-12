Police use taser to break up brawl in front yard of Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE – Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they've arrested two women accused of barging into a woman’s home, spitting on her, and endangering her two-year-old child.

According to a police report, on Wednesday afternoon, 21-year-old Kanesiah Smith and 25-year-old Kadesiah Howard went to an Enterprise Street home and broke several of its windows.

The victim told police Howard and Smith broke the window of a room where her two-year-old child was resting and some of the glass got on the child.

The victim went on to say that while Smith was standing outside of the broken window, she spit on her before kicking in one of the home’s doors, and barging in alongside her accomplice, Howard.

By the time police arrived, the three women were in the front yard, fighting.

Police say they had to taser Howard to separate her from the victim, and report that after securing Howard in handcuffs, she again, tried to attack the victim.

Both Smith and Howard were charged with criminal damage to property, home invasion, and simple battery.