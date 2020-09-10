92°
Latest Weather Blog
Police unit struck in hit and run on Greenwell Springs Road and Lanier Drive
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, an unmarked Baton Rouge Police unit was struck in a hit and run incident on Greenwell Springs Road and Lanier Drive, police say.
The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. and at this time it is unknown whether it resulted in any injuries.
This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...