Police unit struck in hit and run on Greenwell Springs Road and Lanier Drive

6 hours 2 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 September 10, 2020 8:24 AM September 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  Early Thursday morning, an unmarked Baton Rouge Police unit was struck in a hit and run incident on Greenwell Springs Road and Lanier Drive, police say. 

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. and at this time it is unknown whether it resulted in any injuries. 

This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the incident. 

 

