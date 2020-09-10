Police unit struck in hit and run incident on Greenwell Springs Road and Lanier Drive

BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, an unmarked Baton Rouge Police unit was struck in a hit and run incident on Greenwell Springs Road and Lanier Drive, police say.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. and at this time it is unknown whether it resulted in any injuries.

This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the incident.