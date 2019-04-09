82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Uber driver tried to burglarize passenger's home

2 hours 29 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 April 09, 2019 12:49 PM April 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTVU
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) - Police in Northern California say an Uber driver has been arrested for trying to break into the home of a passenger he had dropped off at the San Francisco airport and then burglarizing a nearby home.
  
The San Mateo Police Department said Monday officers arrested 38-year-old Jackie Gordon Wilson Friday at his home in Rancho Cordova.
  
Officials say surveillance video shows Wilson trying to break into his passenger's San Mateo home but giving up after an alarm sounds.
  
Police say Wilson then went to another home a few blocks away and was caught on video burglarizing it.
  
The department says Wilson was arrested at his home, where detectives found some of the stuff stolen from the San Mateo home.
  
Wilson faces burglary and attempted burglary charges.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days