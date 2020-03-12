Police: Two women interrupt fish fry to start fight, get arrested for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE - Police say two women have been arrested for attempting to finish a fight that was started in a nightclub and going so far as to use a gun to try and get the job done.

According to an official report, 22-year-old Marquisha Kaigler, 29-year-old Carlisha Phillips, and a third unidentified woman were at a nightclub on North Acadian Thruway when they engaged in some kind of altercation with at least two women who lived in a home on Paige Street.

After this incident, an undisclosed amount of time passed and the residents of Paige Street were at home, attempting to enjoy a fish fry.

As they were cooking, Kaigler, Phillips, and the unidentified woman allegedly forced their way into the home and began attacking its residents.

In an official document, police say, "during the fight, one of the victims observed Kaigler trying to remove something from her pants pockets."

The report goes on to say this object was a gun.

Kaigler allegedly used the gun to shoot up the home after its residents had forced Kaigler and her two companions outside.

Gunshots flew through one of the home's windows and several of its walls.

Police say at least nine people were in the home when Kaigler began shooting at it.

After speaking with witnesses, detectives apprehended Phillips and Kaigler on Wednesday, March 11, eventually booking them into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Kaigler was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, home invasion, and criminal damage to property.

Phillips was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and home invasion.

WBRZ is working to determine if police have captured the third, unidentified woman.

