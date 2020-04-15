49°
Police: Two New Orleans officers shot responding to burglary
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said two officers were wounded by gunfire after interrupting a car burglary.
They were responding to a call about two people pulling car door handles Tuesday night when they found two men robbing a car and chased them down, police said in a news release Wednesday. Gunfire was exchanged, hitting one officer in the knee and the other in the calf. One suspect, a 21-year-old male, was taken into custody with a gunshot wound on his leg. The other escaped.
Police Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson a news outlet that both officers are in stable condition. They’re asking residents in parts of the New Orleans East area to stay indoors as they search for the second suspect.
