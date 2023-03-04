Police: Two men shot to death in Slidell late Saturday morning

Photo: WWL-TV

SLIDELL - Two men were shot and killed in St. Tammany Parish late Saturday morning.

According to the Slidell Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Old Spanish Trail.

Officers arrived to find two victims, who are believed to be brothers, with gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene, and the second died later that day in a hospital.

Police have identified a suspect, but they are not in custody at this time.

The shooting marks the first homicides in Slidell this year, according to the police department.

This is a developing story.