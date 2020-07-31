Police: Two arrested for beating up man with infirmities at bus stop

James Brown (left) and Devin Dean (right) were accused of beating up a man with infirmities at a Prescott Road bus stop on February 27, 2020. Photo: Mugshot from Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man with severe infirmities that were sustained during an accident was beaten up at a bus stop by two individuals who have since been arrested.

According to authorities, on February 27 James David Brown and Devin Marie Dean attacked the previously mentioned man at a bus stop on Prescott Road.

The victim told police Dean approached him first, and asked him about an altercation that had occurred earlier that day- only 20 mnutes ago- between him and Dean's mother.

With this, Dean and Brown began to beat the man.

Police say the beating left the man with a cut near his nose and blunt eye trauma that may result in him losing the eye.

The man was able to identify both Dean and Brown as his attackers and the two were arrested on charges of second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed.

They're being detained in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $30,000 bond each.