Police trying to identify thief who stole car from outside downtown bar

BATON ROUGE — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man for his alleged involvement in a car theft that took place outside of a downtown bar on March 14.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man stole a woman's purse while she was in a nightclub along 3rd Street. He took the keys from her purse and drove away in her white 2016 Kia Soul.

Police say the thief tried to use credit cards he found in her purse as well. Anyone with information about the man's identity can call 225-344-7867.