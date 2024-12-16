72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police trying to identify person who burglarized church on Wooddale Boulevard

2 hours 22 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, December 16 2024 Dec 16, 2024 December 16, 2024 3:24 PM December 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who they believe burglarized a church on Wooddale Boulevard.

Detectives say the burglary happened Oct. 13, 2024, in the 2700 block of Wooddale Boulevard.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact police at 225-344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days