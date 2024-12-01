45°
Police trying to identify man who burglarized washing machine at Florida Boulevard apartment complex

1 hour 45 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, December 01 2024 Dec 1, 2024 December 01, 2024 10:10 PM December 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on camera burglarizing washing machines at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex in October. 

Photos of the burglar were shared Sunday, but police say the crime happened Oct. 7 at River Pines Apartments. 

Investigators said the man also burglarized a mailbox and a vending machine. 

Anyone with information about his identity can call (225) 344-7867. 

