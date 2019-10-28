Police trying to find woman missing for the last 5 months

GONZALES - Police are trying to find a 36-year-old woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since May.

Police issued an advisory Monday for Ana Calderon-Calcano. Her family last heard from her five months ago, police said.

She was last known to drive a black, 2011 Hyundai Elantra with Louisiana license plate 456CDL.

She may be in the New Orleans area.

Police asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ana Calderon-Calcano to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

