66°
Latest Weather Blog
Police trying to find woman missing for the last 5 months
GONZALES - Police are trying to find a 36-year-old woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since May.
Police issued an advisory Monday for Ana Calderon-Calcano. Her family last heard from her five months ago, police said.
She was last known to drive a black, 2011 Hyundai Elantra with Louisiana license plate 456CDL.
She may be in the New Orleans area.
Police asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ana Calderon-Calcano to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.
**************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teacher arrested in child rape investigation to remain jailed without bond
-
Tire-shredding program a step closer to ease blight problems in north Baton...
-
Saints' Demario Davis surprises students who supported him with 'Child of God'...
-
Sunday Journal All Saint's Day at Holy Rosary
-
VP Pence to visit LA