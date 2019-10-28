66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police trying to find woman missing for the last 5 months

5 hours 56 minutes ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 October 28, 2019 2:25 PM October 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GONZALES - Police are trying to find a 36-year-old woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since May.

Police issued an advisory Monday for Ana Calderon-Calcano.  Her family last heard from her five months ago, police said.

She was last known to drive a black, 2011 Hyundai Elantra with Louisiana license plate 456CDL.  

She may be in the New Orleans area. 

Police asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ana Calderon-Calcano to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days