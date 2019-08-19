Police track down mother whose newborn was left naked, alone in woods

Photo: Montgomery County Police Department

SILVER SPRING, MD - Police in Maryland are investigating why a newborn baby girl was left alone in the woods without so much as a diaper.

The baby was rescued in Silver Spring, Maryland Friday when a passerby heard her crying from a nearby street.

"He went to investigate the sound and found a naked baby approximately ten feet from the sidewalk in the woods," the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a statement on Friday. "The female newborn was transported to a local hospital where she is in stable condition."

Medical personnel at the hospital said the baby appeared to be just a few hours old. Investigators located the child's mother on Sunday, but it's unclear why the baby was left naked and unattended.

Police said the mother was receiving medical care at a hospital but did not offer details on her condition. The baby was listed in stable condition as of Sunday evening.

The department said its Special Investigations division is handling the case, and no further information is being released at this time.

The department advised anyone else who found themselves in a similar situation to take advantage of the state's safe haven law. The law allows a "distressed parent" who is unable or unwilling to care for their infant to surrender custody of the baby with no questions asked.