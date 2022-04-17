84°
Latest Weather Blog
Child, teen injured in Easter Sunday shooting on N Sherwood Forest Drive; police in apparent standoff with suspect
BATON ROUGE - Police are actively investigating a shooting Easter Sunday afternoon that left a small child and a teen injured on N Sherwood Forest Drive.
Officials confirmed both victims were two male juveniles, a 10-month-old and a 15-year-old. Both victims were transported to a hospital and remain in stable condition, officials say.
Officers responded to the shooting at a residence in the 1700 block of N Sherwood Forest Drive around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police are in an apparent standoff with the suspect who reportedly remains inside the home.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kids hopping away happy from annual Easter egg parade
-
Community comes together to remember slain 3-year-old, demand answers
-
Concerns raised over USS Kidd after sister ship starts sinking
-
East Baton Rouge Parish praises EMS dispatchers, reminds people when to call...
-
Prep for Comite cleaning project underway after 2 On Your Side report...