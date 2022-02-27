Latest Weather Blog
Police to search landfill in death of Colorado woman
Trending News
BOULDER - Police continue to look for evidence in the death of a Colorado woman whose partial remains were found in Oklahoma in February.
Police in Boulder, Colorado said Wednesday that they plan to search an out-of-state landfill for evidence related to the killing of 25-year-old Ashley Mead. They won't say where the landfill is or what they're looking for.
Mead was reported missing in Boulder in February along with her 1-year-old daughter. The girl was found with her father, Adam Densmore, near Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Densmore is charged with killing her. He has not entered a plea yet.
Mead's torso was found Okmulgee, about 40 miles south of Tulsa. Investigators believe she was dismembered near Shreveport, Louisiana and have said her remains could have been discarded anywhere between there and Oklahoma.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
18-year-old one of two killed in ambush drive-by shooting outside Mall of...
-
Finally, after a COVID hiatus, Spanish Town rolls; closes out Mardi Gras...
-
Southdowns neighborhood celebrates first Mardi Gras parade since 2020
-
Two killed in drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
-
Woman pays wrong electric bill for whole year; DEMCO comfirms mix-up
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood