Police testify at James Holmes' final sentencing
CENTENNIAL - Police officers who responded to the Colorado theater shooting three years ago are getting a chance to talk about how that night affected them.
The officers are talking in court during the final phase of sentencing for Aurora theater shooter James Holmes. Holmes will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted Aug. 7 of 12 counts of murder.
As a formality, the judge also must sentence Holmes on 141 other counts that include attempted murder and an explosives charge.
Victims and survivors of the shooting testified during the four-month trial. But first responders and police officers weren't allowed to talk about how the grisly massacre affected them personally.
Witness testifying Monday included Aurora Police Cmdr. Michael Dailey, who talked about washing victims' blood out of his uniform. He says responders have struggled with depression and nightmares since that night.
Dailey says he hopes every day is painful for Holmes and that "prison is not kind to him."
