Police: Teenage burglar led officers on lengthy pursuit through EBR, Pointe Coupee parishes

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a teenager led police on a chase through multiple parishes after an alarm went off at a Government Street businesses early Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to the alarm around 1:30 a.m., which was within the 5100 block of Government Street. Authorities eventually located a vehicle driven by the suspect, who refused to pull over.

They pursued the driver through East Baton Rouge and into Pointe Coupee Parish, where that person was finally apprehended. Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the suspect was actually a 16-year-old.

The suspect is not being identified at this time because of age.

The teen is being charged with attempted burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight.