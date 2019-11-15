Police: Teen who killed 2 in school shooting planned the attack

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) - Police say the 16-year-old gunman who killed two students and wounded three others at his Los Angeles-area high school planned the attack.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Friday police don't know any details but believe it was planned by the way the boy used the weapon and counted his rounds. The last bullet was fired into his head. He's in critical condition at a hospital.

The attack at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita happened around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, soon after the boy's mother dropped him off on his 16th birthday.

Villanueva says the boy entered the school grounds, went by himself into a quad, dropped his backpack, pulled out the handgun and fired methodically but randomly.

Police said they don't believe anyone he shot had a relationship with him beyond being fellow students.