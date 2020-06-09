Police: Teen arrested in hit and run crash involving pedestrian early Tuesday

BATON ROUGE- A 17-year-old boy was arrested early Tuesday after hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene while under the influence, police say.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Dr.

The teenager was traveling south in a 2008 Toyota Camry when he struck a pedestrian that was crossing the road. Police report the driver attempted to flee the scene but was later apprehended in a nearby parking lot.

The driver was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run, first-degree vehicle negligent injuring, and expired registration.

The pedestrian has not been identified and is expected to survive injuries sustained in the crash.