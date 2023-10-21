67°
Police swarm two locations along Government Street after reports of a shooting

1 hour 38 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, October 20 2023 Oct 20, 2023 October 20, 2023 11:20 PM October 20, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police vehicles converged late Friday night on two locations along Government Street in response to what initial reports suggest was a shooting incident.

Two separate scenes drew a heavy presence from BRPD -- one near the edge of the Garden District and another at Government and South Foster.

The latter location appeared to include a crash involving multiple cars, one of which is a police vehicle. Parts of the vehicles were strewn across the road there.

Police established a perimeter bounded by Government Street, 14th, Olive and 17th as part of the response.

The extent of any injuries at either location was not immediately clear.

WBRZ News 2 is awaiting additional information from police. This is a developing story.

