Police swarm two locations along Government Street after reports of a shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police vehicles converged late Friday night on two locations along Government Street in response to what initial reports suggest was a shooting incident.

Two separate scenes drew a heavy presence from BRPD -- one near the edge of the Garden District and another at Government and South Foster.

The latter location appeared to include a crash involving multiple cars, one of which is a police vehicle. Parts of the vehicles were strewn across the road there.

Police established a perimeter bounded by Government Street, 14th, Olive and 17th as part of the response.

The extent of any injuries at either location was not immediately clear.

WBRZ News 2 is awaiting additional information from police. This is a developing story.