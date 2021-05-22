81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police suspect intoxication in car crash that killed one man, injured two juveniles

1 hour 21 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, May 22 2021 May 22, 2021 May 22, 2021 4:36 PM May 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RAPIDES PARISH - Police believe intoxication was a factor in a Saturday morning car crash that killed one man and left two juveniles injured.

Christian Williams, a 22-year-old Leesville resident, was fatally injured in the accident, which occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 121 near Louisiana Highway 463.

Williams was traveling southbound when he swerved off of the highway, ramming into a tree. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Louisiana State Police news release.

His two juvenile passengers were moderately injured in the crash.

Trending News

The crash is still under investigation and a toxicology sample from the scene has been submitted for analysis.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days