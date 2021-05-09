Police: Suspect in infant death found and charged with second-degree murder

Photo: St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office

ST. MARY PARISH - Police arrested a Breaux Bridge man in connection with the death of a infant Sunday afternoon.

Ervin Melancon, 53, is charged with second-degree murder. Melancon was found by the Broussard Police Department and transferred to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail has been set.

Police began investigating the incident around 2:30 p.m. Saturday following reports of a suspicious car. Deputies found the infant's body inside an abandoned car near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317.

Detectives identified Melancon as a suspect in the case. The cause of the infant's death is still unknown.

Anyone with information on Melancon's whereabouts should contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 828-1960.