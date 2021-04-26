Police: Suspect in Chewbacca costume wanted for stabbing in New Orleans

81°
Monday, April 26 2021
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for an unidentified street performer in a Star Wars costume who allegedly stabbed a person in the French Quarter.

WWL-TV reported the confrontation happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Toulouse Street near Royal Street. 

The suspect was dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars films, at the time. Reports said the stabbing stemmed from a fight, and the costume's head came off at one point.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be a Black male in his 20s. 

Anyone with information on that person's whereabouts or identity is asked to contact police at 504-658-6080.

