Police: Suspect accused of wounding officer is fatally shot

2 hours 4 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, October 19 2020 Oct 19, 2020 October 19, 2020 3:48 PM October 19, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WDEF

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. - Police fatally shot a suspect accused of shooting a Tennessee officer during a traffic stop, authorities said.

East Ridge Police Corporal Terry Prescott was wounded Sunday afternoon after stopping a red Dodge Challenger in the parking lot of a CVS pharmacy, police told news outlets.

Police Chief Stan Allen said the suspect, later identified as Christopher J. Kitts, 43, jumped out of the Challenger, fired several shots at Prescott's patrol car and then drove away. Prescott was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

The Georgia State Patrol later located the deserted Challenger across the state line in a subdivision in Rossville.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive air and ground search and found Kitts, who engaged officers several times with gunfire before he was shot, East Ridge Police said Monday morning in a statement on Facebook. Kitts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say where Kitts was shot, but the statement said information on law enforcement actions inside Georgia would likely come from Catoosa County officials.

