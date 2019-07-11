Police: Streaking man punched, spat at Tennessee officers

83°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a naked man streaking in a Tennessee city punched one responding officer and spat at another.

News outlets report 33-year-old Matthew Sloan has been arrested and charged with offenses including assaulting an officer and public indecency. A Metro Nashville police affidavit says officers on Monday responded to reports of a naked man running in front of onlookers at an outdoor concert venue.

It says responding paramedics attempted to check Sloan to see if he was on drugs, but he fled. It says four officers gave chase and Sloan punched one in the side of the head.

It says he was tackled and pepper-sprayed before being handcuffed. It says he then spat at another officer before being booked into jail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

