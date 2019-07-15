86°
Police stop 4 kids who drove SUV 600 miles down Aussie coast

Monday, July 15 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NBC News

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - Police say four children aged 10 to 14 packed fishing rods in a parent's SUV, left a farewell note then drove more than 1,000 kilometers down the Australian east coast before they were stopped the next day.

Acting Police Inspector Darren Williams said on Monday the children were stopped by police near Grafton in New South Wales on Sunday, then locked the doors and refused to get out. He says a police officer used a baton to break a window of the Nissan Patrol, which had been reported stolen.

The children are suspected of failing to pay for gasoline at two gas stations and were briefly chased by police when a 13-year-old is suspected to have been driving.

Williams said they will be charged.

