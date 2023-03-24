71°
Police: Stolen RV recovered with about 10 dogs still inside

5 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Saturday, September 23 2017 Sep 23, 2017 September 23, 2017 1:13 PM September 23, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Police in western Washington state say they've recovered a stolen motor home and reunited its owner with about 10 dogs that were inside.
  
Authorities tell KING-TV that police in Lacey on Saturday also took into custody one person in connection with the case.
  
Officials say someone stole the Winnebago on Friday evening from the parking lot of a Federal Way sporting goods store. That's about 35 miles from where police in Lacey recovered the vehicle.
  
Police say surveillance video shows a young man with black hair and a red, white and black backpack stealing the RV.
  
Police say the show and service dogs include a Doberman pinscher, five toy fox terrier puppies, three miniature pinschers and a poodle.

