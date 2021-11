Police still looking for leads in June homicide, man found shot to death in vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is still investigating a homicide that occurred four months ago.

Baton Rouge police officers found 23-year-old Darrian Carter shot to death in the passenger seat of his car, parked on North Foster Drive, around 11:15 p.m. June 10.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on Carter's death to call (225) 344-7867.