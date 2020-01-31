Police step in as two women fight near Baton Rouge Community College

Jada Omari Jones

BATON ROUGE - When Baton Rouge Police were called to break up a fight near Baton Rouge Community College, one of the women involved ended up behind bars for theft.

Police say 18-year-old Jada O. Jones was accused of punching and kicking a woman in the face on Jan. 22, within the 3300 block of Fairfield Avenue and Community College Drive.

When police spoke with the woman who'd been assaulted she told them Jones started hitting her because she refused to give Jones a gaming console that she'd thought Jones had purchased for her.

She explained to police that the two of them had just gone to BRCC's bookstore where Jones bought a console.

She claimed she later learned that Jones had purchased the console with stolen financial information.

According to an official report, when police followed up on this claim they found that it was accurate; Jones worked as a cashier at the BRCC bookstore and used a customer's stolen financial information, which Jones obtained from their returned receipt, to purchase $900 worth of electronics.

Police say they watched video footage from the bookstore, showing Jones purchase the electronics.

Police arrested Jones on charges that include cruelty to juveniles, contribuuting to deliquency of juveniles, computer fraud, and theft.



